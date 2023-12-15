Helping to save lives

The Monroe News
Dale Desloover of Monroe donates a pint of blood at an American Red Cross blood drive held Monday at Monroe Post 1138, Veterans of Foreign Wars post home. Assisting him is Dominique Sanders, a phlebotomist for the Red Cross. Desloover, who has O-positive blood type, has donated more than 20 gallons since he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1967. His donation was among about 50 pints collected during the drive.
Kelly Chambers (right), an LPN team supervisor for the American Red Cross, assists Cheri Weakly of Monroe with donating a pint of blood at a Red Cross blood drive held Monday at Monroe Post 1138, Veterans of Foreign Wars post home. Weakly, who has A-positive blood type, read part of a book while she donated. She has given blood since she was in college. Chambers grew up in the Monroe area and is a Jefferson High School graduate. Looking on is Laurie Knight, account manager for the Red Cross.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Helping to save lives

Recommended Stories