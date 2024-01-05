Helping teachers teach kids to read: UA lands $995k grant to establish literacy center

The University of Akron Friday announced it has received a $950,000 grant to establish a Center for Structured Literacy.

“The (center’s) core mission will be the translation of scientific research on reading instruction, intervention and dyslexia for educators,” UA said in a statement. “It will also provide professional development to help pre- and in-service K-12 teachers throughout the state understand the science of reading, structured literacy and dyslexia, identify its characteristics and provide appropriate instruction and intervention.”

The center opens as parents across the nation are demanding changes in how schools teach reading, with veteran teachers openly wondering if they’ve been failing their students. Studies show kids are not not learning to read when their schools use balanced literacy curriculums, a teaching method that does not normally include a significant focus on phonics.

A growing number of education experts advocating a shift toward a structured and phonics-based "science of reading."

Gov. Mike DeWine has urged every school district in Ohio to switch to science of reading curriculum, if they haven't already.

“It’s wrong, it’s immoral, to know what works and not use it,” DeWine told the Beacon Journal's education reporter Jennifer Pignolet last year during an Akron visit.

The money behind UA's literacy center comes from the Ohio Department of Higher Education through the Third Frontier Research Initiative.

UA said the center ultimately aims to become an accredited International Dyslexia Association center, making it the only public university in Ohio offering this “prestigious accreditation and certification” for educators seeking expertise in evidence-based reading instruction, intervention and dyslexia.

Lisa Lenhart, director of the LeBron James Family Foundation School of Education at UA, said the center will have a profound impact.

“By equipping future educators with the tools to become exemplary reading teachers, we are not only investing in their professional development, but also contributing to a brighter future for the students they will teach,” said Lenhart said in a statement.

“This grant underscores our commitment to fostering literacy and educational excellence, and our team is eager to embark on this journey to shape the future of education, creating a ripple effect of positive change in classrooms and communities,” she said.

UA’ s was one of four state schools to receive $3.3 million in Third Frontier Research Initiative awards. Ohio University, The Ohio State University and Wright State University also received grants.

Ohio University received $693,483 to develop alternative energy sources for electric vehicle charging stations.

The Ohio State University received a total of $750,000 for a research program to creat long-distance quantum networks for information security across the state.

Wright State University received up to $896,096 for a program seeking to advance the capabilities and safety of Advanced Air Mobility, the outcomes of which are anticipated to have significant implications in industry and follow-on research for the future of transportation.

