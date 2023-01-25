Helpless woman was dragged by vehicle along neighborhood street, Louisiana cops say

A horrific scene played out in the middle of a Louisiana neighborhood when two people began dragging a woman from their vehicle in broad daylight, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The victim survived and remains hospitalized, officials said in a news release.

Witnesses reported it happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, near Bayou Blue, an unincorporated community about 55 miles southwest of New Orleans.

“A car was traveling toward Bayou Blue Road while dragging a woman from an open passenger door,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“The woman fell from the vehicle after being dragged for some distance on the street while the vehicle left the area. Deputies who were in the area responded quickly to the scene and quickly called for an ambulance.”

The identity and condition of the woman have not been released.

Investigators report deputies found the vehicle shortly after and arrested two suspects who live in nearby towns: a 19-year-old woman of Thibodaux, and a 21-year-old man from Houma.

The man was found with about two pounds of marijuana in a bag, officials said.

They were charged with aggravated second degree battery, officials said. The male faces an additional charge of “possession with intent to distribute marijuana,” officials said.

Investigators have not revealed why the woman was being dragged by the vehicle. The street where it happened is lined with a mix of single family homes and mobile homes.

