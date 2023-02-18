He helps elderly, disabled and vets by cutting grass for free. And he's taking youths along.

Bermuda native Rodney Smith Jr.’s mission of helping those in need has something in common with the many green lawns he mows across his home of Huntsville, Alabama.

It keeps on growing.

Since 2016, Smith has run the nonprofit Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service, which cuts grass free of charge for the elderly, the disabled on fixed incomes, single parents and veterans.

"They can use their extra funds for food and medication," Smith told USA TODAY.

It’s more than a lawn-mowing business – Smith’s nonprofit also mentors youth in his community and nationwide, teaching them the values of hard work, discipline and giving back.

Rodney Smith Jr., founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service, travels the country meeting and awarding kids and teens who have completed the challenge of mowing 50 lawns in their communities for the the elderly, the disabled, single parents and veterans.

“What a perfect way to help out, especially during the summer when they're out of school by going out and mowing free lawns?” said Smith, who encourages children and teens across the country to participate in a 50-yard lawn-mowing challenge in their communities.

“In the end, they can earn brand-new lawn equipment,” Smith said.

He says he’s serviced hundreds – “maybe even thousands” – of lawns since starting his nonprofit. Mowing lawns and raking leaves for those who can’t easily help themselves has become his purpose in life, Smith says.

“I hope to encourage kids across this country and worldwide to go out there and make a difference,” he said.

'Preparing years for one moment'

Smith believes a single prayer a few years before launching his business led him to where he is today. While attending a technical college in Florida, Smith struggled to adjust after six months.

“I called my mom and said, ‘I really want to come home,’” Smith said. “That night, I just remember praying to God and asking him to use me as his vessel.”

It would be a few years later in 2015 before he received his prayer's answer while living in Huntsville and finishing his computer science bachelor’s degree. Smith came across an elderly man who appeared to have a hard time working on his yard, so he helped him out.

The encounter led to Smith’s goal of mowing 40 lawns in between classes. When he reached it, he bumped it up to 100 – a goal he completed within a month and a half. It marked the start of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, as it was then known.

“I believe when I prayed to God that time, he was preparing me all those years for that one moment where I came across the elderly man (to tell me), ‘this is what I want you to do,’” said Smith, who has mowed free lawns ever since.

Encouraging kids one lawn at a time

Smith’s mission of helping the disabled, single-parent families, veterans and the elderly has expanded to include young mowers ages 7 to 17 to teach the importance of giving back to their community.

The lawn care service offers a 50-yard mowing challenge to motivate kids everywhere to get involved. Over 4,000 children have taken part in their communities, according to Smith. The challenge includes snow shoveling, trash pickup and leaf raking.

“We have at least one kid in each state mowing free lawns, and we have kids in eight different countries taking part,” he said.

The 50-yard challenge encourages children and teens to reach milestones of 10 mowed lawns in their communities until they reach 50. With every 10th mowed lawn, the kids receive a different colored shirt, and once the child reaches 50 yards, Smith visits them to deliver a brand-new lawn mower, weed eater and blower.

Thomas Raphael, 15, was awarded free lawn servicing equipment in January 2023 after completing Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service's 50-yard mowing challenge in Mount Wolf, Pennsylvania.

A recent participant, 15-year-old 10th grader Thomas Raphael, got a visit in January from Smith in Mount Wolf, Pennsylvania, after reaching his 50th lawn. Thomas first heard about the challenge about four years ago via his mother, Crystal Raphael, who discovered it on Facebook.

“I've always wanted to help people out, but since we were in Nigeria where there's not that much lawn to do, the first thing I wanted to do when we get back to the States was do my 50-yard challenge,” Thomas told USA TODAY.

It took the teen five months to complete the goal.

"They said I did a great job, and some of them said I was even better than those who were paid for it," Thomas said of his customers. "One of them just really wanted somebody to talk to while I was working. It was a good experience."

After completing the challenge, Smith said some participants have gone on to start their own businesses while others have continued to service lawns for free.

"We're just trying to encourage kids to help out wherever they see fit in their community," he said.

