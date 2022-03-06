This new service helps homeowners unlock an easier, debt-free retirement at home

SUBMITTED PHOTO
Truehold
·3 min read

There’s no place like your home. Cherished memories, daily rituals, backyard gatherings. It’s no wonder 92% of older Americans want to keep living in their homes and communities for life.

More than just a source of comfort and familiarity, home is also a source of wealth— oftentimes representing the majority of one’s net worth. As people age, unexpected challenges can arise that lead to financial strain. Given that most of their hard-earned wealth is tied up in their home, they face a difficult choice: stay and struggle financially with debt, or sell and move from the home they love.

A Challenging Decision

In order to access their home equity, some homeowners take out a loan in the form of a reverse mortgage, cash-out refinancing, or a HELOC. These options only unlock a portion of one’s equity, however, and the homeowner is left with substantial debt. If someone needs to access their home’s full value and avoid debt, their best option is to sell their home.

Older adults also frequently encounter medical issues that jeopardize their independent life at home. If private home care services are too expensive, many people, faced with no other choice, are forced to sell their homes and move into a senior living facility prematurely.

Truehold: A New Option

Truehold, a company new to Kansas City, allows homeowners to enjoy their home and their wealth, rather than having to choose between the two. With their innovative Sale-Leaseback service, clients stay in their homes and retain their independence while unlocking their home equity debt-free.

How it works is simple: they buy your home for 100% of its value, and you receive all your home equity in debt-free cash. You then lease your home back for as long as you’d like while Truehold covers maintenance, property tax and home insurance.

Founder and CEO Brian Hardecker, a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA)®, was inspired to create Truehold after witnessing the pain of his grandfather, a POW in World War II. “At 90, he was forced to move from his family home because he needed his equity to cover medical costs,” Hardecker said. “There needed to be a better option for those who want to stay in their home—so we created one.”

More Cash and Less Hassle

Since launching in July last year, Truehold has already helped more than 100 residents access their equity and age in place at home with a lifestyle that allows them to maintain autonomy and community—benefits proven in studies to increase longevity.

When Truehold residents complete a Sale-Leaseback, they immediately gain access to a significant amount of their wealth in cash. Clients use this money to pay off debts, cover necessary health expenses, and afford home care to relieve family caregivers. Others simply use it to fulfill their dream of living a relaxing, stress-free retirement.

For those who feel burdened by homeownership, a Sale-Leaseback is a frictionless alternative to downsizing or senior living. Ron, for example, is 78 and has no family nearby to help with home maintenance. Truehold has taken over upkeep and repairs so that he can live at home without worry.

Unlike a reverse mortgage company, Truehold is open to clients of any age looking to cash out their home equity: to diversify their assets, fund education, be cash buyers on a new home, and more.

A New Chapter

Truehold is now operating in the Kansas City area with a focus on Jackson County.

“We’re committed to responsibly serving seniors and always putting their interests first. We aim to only suggest solutions that help improve their wellbeing—whether that be with us or someone else,” Hardecker said. “We’re excited to build a long-term, trusted service for older Kansas Citians and their families.”

If Truehold sounds like a good option for you or a loved one, please call (866) 709-2825. To receive a free info kit and no-obligation offer, go to truehold.com.

Truehold

Contact: (866) 709-2825

Website: www.truehold.com

