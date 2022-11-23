Is Helvetia Holding AG's (VTX:HELN) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Helvetia Holding's (VTX:HELN) stock increased significantly by 7.1% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Helvetia Holding's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Helvetia Holding is:

9.1% = CHF477m ÷ CHF5.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CHF1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CHF0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Helvetia Holding's Earnings Growth And 9.1% ROE

At first glance, Helvetia Holding seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE looks quite decent. However, we are curious as to how Helvetia Holding's decent returns still resulted in flat growth for Helvetia Holding in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

We then compared Helvetia Holding's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 1.3% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for HELN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Helvetia Holding Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 63% (meaning, the company retains only 37% of profits) for Helvetia Holding suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Moreover, Helvetia Holding has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 59%. Regardless, the future ROE for Helvetia Holding is predicted to rise to 13% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Helvetia Holding's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

