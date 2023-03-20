Hembury Hillfort: Historic Devon site bought by conservationists

BBC
·2 min read
Hillfort
Historians believe Hembury Hillfort was used by the Roman army and some of Devon's first farmers

An Iron Age hillfort in Devon of "exceptional" archaeological value has been bought by conservationists.

The Devon Archaeological Society said it purchased Hembury Hillfort, near Honiton, with the help of a £73,000 grant from Historic England.

The group said the site had been home to some of the county's earliest farming communities and the Romans.

The 38-acre (15ha) site was put up for sale in 2021 with a guide price of £100,000.

The main feature of the site is a Iron Age hillfort with well-defined defences and ditches that date back more than 2,500 years.

Underneath the surface is a Neolithic causewayed enclosure that conservationists said may have been a meeting place for some of Devon's first farmers.

The Roman army was also said to have used the site during its occupation of the region.

Hillfort
The hillfort's well-defined defences and ditches date back more than 2500 years

Bill Horner, president of the Devon Archaeological Society, said the group's main goals for the site were conservation and education.

"For the society, it's quite a major event," he said.

"It's a logical next step to take ownership of the site and to continue our work to conserve it, research it and share it with the wider public."

Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson said the site had "exceptional archaeological importance".

"It's been in very good private hands for the previous 100 years or so, but it could have fallen into the wrong hands," he said.

"We're really pleased to have found this solution."

Richard Foord, MP for Tiverton and Honiton, added: "It's absolutely vital that a site like Hembury fort is owned, looked after and cared for by local people.

"It's really important people get access to it and continue to learn about our archaeological history."

The site is open to visitors using public rights of way.

