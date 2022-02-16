Hemet Hospital Honors Frontline Workers For Service Amid Pandemic

HEMET, CA — More than 700 nurses, staff and other frontline healthcare workers were applauded during a special event Tuesday at the Hemet Global Medical Center.

Hosted by West Coast University and American Career College, the "Healthcare Heroes" appreciation event gave the hospital a chance to thank staff members for their service to countless patients since the coronavirus pandemic began nearly two years ago.

The event featured the unveiling of a recognition wall of personalized banners, posters, letters and thank-you notes from local schools, businesses and community organizations.

“Words cannot express the pride that we feel when we receive gifts of appreciation from the community, things like food, cards, and other support like this celebration today,” said Keith Garrison, chief operating officer of the Hemet Global Medical Center. “The overwhelming support shown by West Coast University and American Career College, and the community, has lifted up the staff here.”

Margaret Pfeiffer, vice president of clinical operations at West Coast University, said the event was all about showing appreciation for the healthcare workers who have been on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus.

“Healthcare workers are heroes and have sacrificed so much over the past two years of the pandemic,” Pfeiffer said. “We want to thank every single employee at Hemet Global Medical Center and all healthcare workers for their courage, personal sacrifice and dedication to the health of our communities.”

This article originally appeared on the Murrieta Patch