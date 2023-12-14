Hemet man dies while in custody at detention center in Riverside

The Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside is one of five jails operated by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

A 44-year-old Hemet man died while in custody at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on Wednesday.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said deputies found Luke Hanchette unresponsive in a housing unit cell at 6:51 a.m. He received medical aid but was pronounced dead.

An investigation into his death is ongoing and there were no signs of foul play, the department said.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

