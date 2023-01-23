Hemet man named as Monterey Park shooter as death toll rises to 11; search for motive continues

A 72-year-old Hemet man was identified as the gunman who shot and killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio before taking his own life, authorities said, as they continued Monday to investigate the motive for the attack.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the gunman was Huu Can Tran, 72. Luna said Tran's white van was spotted Sunday in Torrance, about 22 miles from the site of Saturday night's attack at a Monterey Park dance studio.

When the officers got out of their patrol cars around 10:20 a.m. Sunday, they heard a gunshot from the van and called for help, Luna said.

Public records indicate Tran once lived in Monterey Park and nearby communities before moving to Hemet. Tran's ex-wife told reporters that her husband used to give informal lessons at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, where he staged the attack. Another longtime acquaintance also said Tran used to frequently visit the dance studio, although it is unclear how long it had been since he danced there.

“We do understand that he may have had a history of visiting this dance hall and perhaps the motivation has to do with some personal relationships," Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo said. "But that’s something that I think investigators are still uncovering and investigating."

Kenny Loo, 71, prays outside Star Dance Studio for the victims killed in Saturday's shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Tran was an immigrant from China, according to a copy of his marriage license his ex-wife provided to CNN. His ex-wife, who asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the case, told CNN she met Tran about 20 years ago at Star Ballroom, where he gave informal lessons. She said Tran met her one day at the ballroom, where he introduced himself and offered her free lessons. The two later married.

Tran was known to have anger issues, according to his ex-wife. But she said he never became physically violent toward her. She told CNN that if she would miss a step while dancing, Tran would get upset because he felt it made him look bad.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant for Tran’s mobile home in the 5000 block of West Hemet Avenue in Hemet, a senior community, said Alan Reyes, public information officer for the Hemet Police Department.

Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on Jan. 7 and 9, this year, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago. Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never came back, said Reyes.

Investigators work at the scene of the mass shooting in Monterey Park on Sunday.

Chester Chong, chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles, told ABC7 he believed the shooting was a domestic violence incident.

"Sometimes, the wife goes (to the dance studio) and the husband does not go," Chong said. "That's why he's so upset, and because we have so many guns, it's too easy to bring a gun over there to kill people. It's horrible, it's very sad."

"This is not a hate crime, this is not," Chong said. "This case is a personal case."

A neighbor of Tran's, however, said the gunman lived alone.

"Tran was just a nice guy," neighbor Pat Roth told Inland News Today. "I mean, I'd see him riding his little, small motorcycle in and out, once in a while in his van. He'd stop to pet your dog, and everybody around here just thought he was just some quiet, little guy. The people I've talked to are just stunned that he was involved in this. Pretty much lived alone, and I guess he taught dance or something, ballroom dance."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Monterey Park on Monday, meeting with residents and expressing condolences. "No other country in the world is terrorized by this constant stream of gun violence," he said on Twitter. "We need real gun reform at a national level."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks to a local resident in Monterey Park, Calif., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

'I lunged at him with both my hands, grabbed the weapon'

After staging the attack at the Star Ballroom, investigators say, Tran entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra about 20 to 30 minutes later. A man rushed forward and wrestled a gun from him, Luna said, adding later that the firearm was a “magazine-fed semi-automatic assault pistol.’’ Another handgun was discovered in the van, he said.

Brandon Tsay, a computer coder and the third-generation operator of the family-run Lai Lai dance hall, was in an office off the lobby when he heard the front door click. He turned and saw a man holding a gun.

"My first thought was I was going to die here, this is it," Tsay, 26, told ABC News' Robin Roberts during an interview Monday on "Good Morning America."

A woman comforts her son while visiting a makeshift memorial outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Tsay said he saw the gunman start prepping the weapon and realized he needed to disarm him or "else everybody would have died."

"When I got the courage, I lunged at him with both my hands, grabbed the weapon and we had a struggle," Tsay said. "We struggled into the lobby, trying to get this gun away from each other. He was hitting me across the face, bashing the back of my head."

Tsay said he then pointed the gun at the suspect and shouted: "Get the hell out of here! I'll shoot! Get away! Go!" The gunman paused, then fled to his van. Tsay then called police. Family members told The New York Times surveillance video shows a fierce struggle for the gun, and that no one else was involved in the struggle.

Yolanda Gallegos, 72, prays for victims killed in a shooting outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Death toll rises to 11

Meanwhile Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, one of the four patients from Saturday night's mass shooting in Monterey Park who was being treated at County-USC Medical Center died from "extensive injuries," raising the death toll to 11.

Reporting from Desert Sun journalist Christopher A. Damien, City News Service and USA Today journalists Jorge L. Ortiz, Tami Abdollah, John Bacon, Jordan Mendoza and Orlando Mayorquin was used in compiling this article.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Monterey Park shooting: Hemet man Huu Can Tran named as gunman