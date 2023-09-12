Hemet police investigating ‘sex predator’ accusations against school district employee

The Hemet Police Department is investigating after an online vigilante group accused an employee with the Hemet Unified School District of undisclosed illegal activity.

The Police Department issued a vague news release Monday evening, in which it announced it had received allegations by the unnamed group earlier in the day. It did not specify how the accusations were conveyed or which online group reported the alleged impropriety.

Detectives are apparently in contact with the group and an investigation is underway. The School District has also been informed of the allegations and is conducting an independent investigation.

Details are extremely limited at this time and anyone with information is urged to contact Hemet Police Department Detective Marco Valencia at 951-765-2400. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Police Department’s mobile app.

There has been a rise in online groups running makeshift sting operations in attempts to entice and document adults looking to commit sex abuse crimes against children.

One such group in Southern California calls itself CC Unit, which stands for “Creep Catchers Unit.” The group has amassed a large following on various social media sites as it documents its sting operations.

Earlier this year, CC Unit, which describes itself as a “child advocacy group,” confronted former actor Ed Gale for allegedly trying to solicit child pornography from one of the group’s members who was posing as a minor.

In July, a similar incident that was documented by the online group, resulted in a confrontation with a 39-year-old Fullerton man who allegedly tried to meet up with a minor for sex. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office ultimately opted not to pursue charges in that incident due to insufficient evidence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.