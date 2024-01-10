Hemet shooting under investigation
An investigation is underway after multiple gunshots were heard in a Hemet neighborhood Tuesday night.
Today's edition includes two big upsets on the hardwood, Wander Franco's murky future, the first NBA-NHL brother tandem, our final NFL power rankings, and more.
Vrabel is highly respected across the league, which is why so many were surprised by the Titans' decision to fire him. "He will have a job in five seconds," one league executive said.
ASUS has introduced quite a lengthy list of products at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, including a high-tech eyewear called the AirVision M1.
Nebraska's win over Purdue marked its first over a top-ranked team since 1982.
OrCam's latest product is an app that not only reduces background noise in conversations but helps you focus on the voices of people speaking around you.
Michigan played in the three most-watched games of the 2023 season.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.
Treasure Financial has laid off 14 employees, the fintech startup confirmed to TechCrunch today. The move affected some 60% to 70% of the company, according to multiple sources familiar with internal operations. Sam Strasser, founder and CEO of Treasure Financial, told TechCrunch that “a need to streamline our operations and align our workforce with our current strategic goals and financial realities” drove the decision.
Yahoo sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Rohan Nadkarni from Sports illustrated to talk about Ja Morant’s season-ending shoulder injury and to debate who the best 4th team in each conference is.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
A rogue post from the SEC's official X account said bitcoin ETFs had been approved. The regulator said the tweet was the result of a "compromised" account."
Samsung is showing off what its Ballie robot can do in a very controlled, limited demo at CES 2024.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's X account has been hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch on Tuesday afternoon. The post, shown in a screenshot below, was up for about 30 minutes, causing a number of news outlets and online personalities to report that the SEC granted approval for the highly anticipated spot bitcoin ETFs.
Draymond Green said that Kevin Durant’s comments about his second suspension this season “really pissed me off."
Hopes for gains rest on the coming CPI inflation report and what it means for interest-rate cuts.
Hosting an awards show can be "brutal," especially "if you don't know the room," Whoopi Goldberg said on "The View."
Honda unveiled two concepts that will kick off its new 0 Series lineup of all-electric cars. The first will arrive in 2026.
Jabra said on Tuesday it will roll out new features and enhancements for its Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active wireless earbuds, which launched in late 2023. The updates, set to roll out in two waves, include improvements to ANC, call clarity and performance in windy conditions.
Cunningham reportedly avoided sustaining a serious knee injury.
Autonomous trucking startup Kodiak Robotics revealed Tuesday at CES 2024 a semi-truck that founder Don Burnette says is the linchpin in its plans to launch commercial driverless operations this year. Packed inside this sixth-generation semi truck are two — and sometimes three — of every mechanical component that is critical for safe operations, including braking, steering, sensors and computers. "From a safety perspective, we do not believe that is responsible to put a driverless truck on the road that doesn't have proper redundancy across the platform, meaning the actual chassis of the vehicle, like the actual truck itself," Burnette told TechCrunch.