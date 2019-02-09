Hemp vs. Marijuana: What’s the Difference?

Marijuana stocks are soaring because of recent changes to how hemp is regulated in the United States. That's got everyone asking: What are the top marijuana stocks to buy in 2019? In order to understand the impact from hemp deregulation on marijuana companies, it's useful to understand how marijuana and hemp are different.

Same but different

Marijuana is the dried flower of the female cannabis plant, and it can come from either the cannabis indica or cannabis sativa species. Hemp is only a member of the cannabis sativa family.

A hemp leaf and seeds on a table. More

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

Although marijuana and hemp can both come from the cannabis sativa family, they're distinctly different. Marijuana is bushier with broader leaves, while hemp is leaner with shinier leaves.

It's differences in their chemical composition that really set them apart, though.

More than 100 chemical cannabinoids are found in cannabis, but the amount of these cannabinoids differs dramatically between hemp and marijuana.

Marijuana's most common cannabinoid is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) -- the chemical cannabinoid associated with the plant's psychoactive effect. In marijuana, THC levels can reach 30%, depending on the strain, but THC levels in hemp are less than 0.3%.

The low levels of THC in hemp mean that, unlike marijuana, it has historically been used for industrial purposes. Hemp's rapid growth and strong fibers made it ideal for crafting durable rope, clothing, sail, and paper.

Although hemp won't get you high, it does contain significant amounts of another cannabinoid, cannabidiol (CBD), which is also found in marijuana. CBD is a nonpsychoactive cannabinoid, and its interaction with receptors in the central nervous system and immune system can offer medicinal benefits, making hemp-CBD concentrates popular ingredients.

An infographic showing the many uses of hemp. More

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

Why it matters

Medical and recreational marijuana use is legal nationwide in Canada, so it's home to the largest publicly traded cannabis companies.

In the past, those companies were unable to do business in the U.S. because of restrictions placed upon them by the major stock exchanges. In order to maintain their listing, they can't conduct business in countries where the sale of marijuana is prohibited at the federal level.

In 1970, the Controlled Substances Act classified all cannabis, including hemp, as a schedule 1 drug. As a result, hemp cultivation was tightly controlled and limited for industrial and research purposes.