Hempfield fugitive arraigned on assault, firearm charges related to shooting at apartment complex

Apr. 15—State police this week apprehended a Hempfield man charged with the shooting of a teen at an apartment complex.

Darnell Albert Dennison, 19, was arraigned Thursday on charges of aggravated assault, illegal possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, simple assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was ordered held in the county jail on $100,000 bond.

State police in Greensburg issued an alert last week that they were seeking Dennison in connection with a shooting during an alleged drug deal at the Hempfield Heights Apartment complex, where he lived.

Troopers said a 17-year-old male was shot in the shoulder just before 4 p.m. April 6 and was treated at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Police found him lying on the ground of the parking lot outside the apartment complex on West Hills Drive being tended to by a male witness.

The witness told investigators he and the teen arranged to buy marijuana from Dennison at his apartment. As the pair were leaving, Dennison spotted a gun in the teen's waistband and asked, "Is that my gun?" according to court papers.

A struggle ensued over the firearm, and Dennison fired a shot after gaining control of it, the witness told police. The pair and Dennison fled the apartment.

Troopers said they found suspected heroin and cocaine in the apartment.

Police spoke to Dennison by phone late April 6, and he described the situation as "a misunderstanding and the gun went off," according to court papers. Dennison told police he believed the teen took more marijuana than he paid for and, when he confronted the boy, a struggle ensued over the gun and it fired.

Details of Dennison's arrest were not released.

Dennison had been free on $15,000 unsecured bond after he was found guilty March 16 of two counts of simple assault in connection with a BB gun battle among teens in Jeannette nearly four years ago. A 13-year-old boy was shot in the eye, according to prosecutors.

Dennison, who will turn 20 in June, was 16 when he was charged for his role in the June 9, 2017, shooting. He was prosecuted as an adult. Dennison could be ordered to serve up to four years in prison when he is sentenced by Judge Tim Krieger.

Dennison also recently was sentenced to six months of probation on drunken driving and drug paraphernalia charges, according to online court records. Police said he was convicted in January 2020 of a felony drug offense.

