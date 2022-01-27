Hempfield fugitive found in laundry basket remanded to jail on firearm, drug charges

Jan. 26—A Hempfield fugitive who was taken into custody last week after he was discovered hiding in a laundry basket by county sheriff's deputies was arraigned Thursday on charges of illegal possession of a .44 caliber handgun and multiple drug offenses.

Sheriff's deputies were trying to find William Rettinger, 27, at his home on the 200 block of Rocky Mountain Road at 8 a.m. Jan. 19 to serve arrest warrants out of Fayette and Westmoreland but his girlfriend, Emmaly Bridge, 30, told police Rettinger was not there, according to court papers.

Deputies said they broke down a locked door and spotted a pistol and butcher knife in a bedroom. Rettinger was found hiding beneath clothes in a full laundry basket, holding a backpack, according to court papers.

Investigators said suspected crystal methamphetamine was found in the room, along with multiple glass pipes.

The handgun had six live shells in the chamber and had been reported stolen to Penn Township police in 2018, police said.

In addition to the drug and firearm complaints, Rettinger was charged with flight to avoid prosecution, and receiving stolen property.

After his arrest last week, Rettinger was arraigned on a Fayette County drug case and was ordered held on $10,000 bail. He also was ordered to remain detained in two Westmoreland County cases — one involving drugs and a second in which he is accused of leading state police on a chase in 2020.

Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour remanded Rettinger to the county prison and set his bond at $50,000.

Bridge also remains in the county prison on $50,000 bond after she was arrested for hindering apprehension, illegal possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Bridges preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 1, while Rettinger has a hearing scheduled Feb. 8.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .