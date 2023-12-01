Hempfield man, 76, to serve prison sentence for child sexual assaults

Nov. 30—A Hempfield man was sentenced Thursday to serve up to 10 years in prison for sexual assaults against two young girls.

Dale Edward Kuhn, 76, pleaded guilty in September to counts of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and other offenses in connection with allegations made in October 2020 by a 16-year-old girl who claimed she was molested eight years earlier.

In February 2021, an adult woman claimed she was repeatedly molested by Kuhn when she was just 12 years old in 1998.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ordered Kuhn to serve 3 1/2 to 10 years in prison.

Kuhn previously pleaded guilty to federal gun charges and earlier this year was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison and three years on probation. State police originally arrested Kuhn at a traffic stop in February 2021 and claimed he was in illegal possession of as many as 36 guns.

The state weapons charges were dismissed after Kuhn was charged with similar offenses by federal authorities.

According to court records, Kuhn also pleaded guilty and served two years of probation on charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors stemming from an incident in Hempfield in 2000.

