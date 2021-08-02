Hempfield man accused of attempting to fake court-ordered drug test

Aug. 2—A Hempfield man who police say rigged a smoothie drink pouch to a rubber hose was charged Monday with attempting to fake a drug test, according to court documents.

Kevin J. Harrold, 56, was charged with a misdemeanor count of furnishing drug-free urine after attempting to falsify a drug test at the county probation office in Greensburg July 27.

The attempt was thwarted when Harrold's probation officer noticed the homemade device bound together with tape as Harrold was in the process of providing the altered urine sample, county park police Officer Robert Hebenthal alleges in court documents.

"Harrold did state that it wasn't a good idea to try and do that here," Hebenthal wrote in court documents.

The device was seized as evidence, according to court papers.

In 2019, Harrold pleaded guilty to charges of possession of incendiary materials and theft in connection with a Dec. 28, 2017, incident at the Z&M Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership on Route 30 in Hempfield, where he was arrested for allegedly stealing a few gallons of gasoline from an outdoor fuel tank and setting fire to the tank's dispensing system.

Harrold, who has numerous convictions for identity and retail thefts in 2018, received a probation sentence following a plea bargain agreement, according to court dockets.

Harrold could not be reached for comment. He was served the new complaint via mailed summons and a hearing will be scheduled.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .