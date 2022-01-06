Hempfield man accused by police of fathering child with 2nd 15-year-old girl

Jan. 6—A man arrested last month on state police accusations that he fathered a child with a Hempfield teen was charged Wednesday in connection with a child born to a 15-year-old Connellsville girl in 2020, according to court papers.

Tristin Michael Huffine, 21, of Hempfield, remains in the Westmoreland County Prison.

Troopers said they interviewed the Connellsville girl and learned she became pregnant in late 2019 after having sex with Huffine at a South Greensburg motel, according to court papers. She gave birth in July 2020.

Police were notified Dec. 14 — the same day Huffine was arraigned on charges related to the Hempfield girl — that he admitted to having sex with the Connellsville girl, according to court papers. Troopers said DNA testing showed he was likely the father of the Connellsville girl's child.

He is charged with statutory sexual assault. Huffine's bail was set at $100,000 during a Thursday arraignment.

He is facing the same charge in connection with the Hempfield girl, who police said also was 15 at the time the child was conceived.

Troopers investigated a ChildLine report involving Huffine and the Hempfield girl for several months, even as both denied her pregnancy and his involvement. She gave birth in July. Three months later, a Westmoreland County Children's Bureau caseworker notified police that Huffine posted a photo of the child on his social media accounts and wrote that he was the father, according to court papers.

DNA testing confirmed that, police said. He is being held on $25,000 bail in that case.

Huffine did not have an attorney listed in online court records. Preliminary hearings are set for Jan. 21 in both cases, as well as a third involving a child endangerment charge.

Police said they were notified by smartphone app SnapChat of three videos taken in September on Huffine's account that showed him hold a baby with one hand and forcefully throw the child, according to court papers.

