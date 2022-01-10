Hempfield man accused by police of pushing woman out of moving SUV

Jan. 10—A Hempfield man is awaiting a preliminary hearing after police said he pushed a woman out of a moving SUV in Southwest Greensburg, according to court papers.

Adam Wade Pellis, 39, was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Southwest Greensburg Borough police said they were notified by the woman that Pellis was driving the SUV at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 27 when they began to argue and he pushed her out on Green Street, according to court papers. She was evaluated by paramedics and refused treatment. Police said she had visible facial bruising and a bloody mouth and nose.

Investigators later found the SUV in a Greensburg parking lot.

An arrest warrant for Pellis was issued the next day. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Jan. 21 preliminary hearing is set.

Pellis is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday in two theft cases, according to online court records. His drivers license was suspended for a year Dec. 2 as part of a drunken-driving sentence.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .