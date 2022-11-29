Hempfield man accused of punching state trooper

Nov. 29—A Hempfield man is accused of punching a state trooper in the face Monday afternoon, according to court papers.

Nathan J. Delligatti, 43, was jailed on $25,000 bail on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Troopers said they were called to Delligatti's Johnston Lane home off Walton Tea Room Road around 4:15 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute. One of the troopers asked Delligatti to speak with him when investigators said Delligatti stepped off a porch and punched the trooper in the face. Delligatti was apprehended.

The trooper had a swollen lip, according to court papers.

A relative told authorities that Delligatti became angry over some toys and ran at him with a kitchen knife, threatening to kill him. Police said Delligatti threw an iPad at the relative.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. Delligatti was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 6.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .