Hempfield man accused of sexual assault

Feb. 26—Sexual assault charges were filed Friday against a Hempfield man arrested last week after state police said they confiscated 36 guns from his home.

Dale Edward Kuhn, 73, is accused by troopers of inappropriately touching two girls and exposing himself to them, according to court papers. He is charged in two cases with aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent exposure, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Bail was set at $50,000 in each case.

Troopers were notified of a report to ChildLine in October and spoke with a girl who said Kuhn touched her genitals and breasts when she was 8 or 9 years old in 2012, according to court papers. She told investigators that Kuhn exposed himself to her on multiple occasions.

Police interviewed another accuser on Feb. 11 who said she was 12 when Kuhn inappropriately touched her genitals and breasts and 1998, according to court papers. He exposed himself to her repeatedly and the accuser told police she asked Kuhn to stop but he wouldn't.

Kuhn refused to talk to troopers about the allegations, according to court papers. His attorney declined to comment.

He was arrested on a weapons violation Feb. 19 after troopers serving a search warrant said they found he illegally had 36 firearms at his Broadway Avenue home. He was denied bond in that case.

Troopers said Kuhn has a past conviction on a corruption of minors charge which makes it illegal for him to possess a gun. Preliminary hearings in all three cases are set for March 5.

Kuhn pleaded guilty and served two years of probation on charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors stemming from a Hempfield incident in 2000, according to online court records. Because the corruption of minors charge carries a penalty of longer than one year, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

He did not mention that conviction in 2015 while trying to obtain a firearm at a gun bash in Unity, according to court papers. He was denied through the state police instant check system and served one year of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of statements under penalty, according to online court records.

