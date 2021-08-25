Hempfield man accused of sexually assaulting teen girl at party

Aug. 25—A Hempfield man is free on bond after state police charged him with sexually assaulting a teen girl during a party near his home last year, according to court papers.

Chad M. Flow, 47, is charged with several counts including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and providing alcohol to a minor.

Troopers said a DNA sample taken from the girl matched Flow, according to court papers.

The girl told police she and a friend went to a gathering on July 4, 2020, in a wooded area behind Flow's home on Wencliff Lane. She said Flow gave her several Twisted Teas throughout the night and she smoked marijuana that he offered, according to court papers.

The girl accompanied Flow to his home to get more drinks when he removed her clothing, touched her genitals and performed a sex act. She told police she was intoxicated and "didn't have the power to tell him to stop," according to court papers.

Charges were filed Aug. 12. Flow was arrested Tuesday. He posted $50,000 bond and was released Wednesday from the Westmoreland County Prison, according to online court records. His attorney could not immediately be reached. A Sept. 2 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .