Hempfield man accused in stabbing incident at Butler County apartment

Jan. 17—A Hempfield man is accused of stabbing another man during a party Monday at an apartment complex near Slippery Rock University.

Brennan James Steeley, 23, is being held at the Butler County Prison on $25,000 bail on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

State police were called at 4:20 a.m. to The Grove apartments off Harmony Road in Slippery Rock Township, less than a mile from the university entrance. Steeley told troopers he was hosting a party at his apartment and mutual friends brought the 22-year-old man who would eventually be stabbed, according to court papers.

Those at the party were using marijuana and drinking alcohol, Steeley told police. He began to suspect the 22-year-old man had drugged everyone there and intended to harm them, according to court papers.

Steeley asked the man to leave and stabbed him in the neck with a knife. It was unclear from court papers if the wounded man was taken to a hospital.

Steeley is not and never has been a student at the university, according to a spokesperson. The wounded man previously was enrolled in the university but wasn't a current student.

Steeley's attorney could not immediately be reached. A Jan. 24 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a TribLive reporter covering breaking news, crime, courts and Jeannette. She has been working at the Trib since 2005. She can be reached at rsignorini@triblive.com.