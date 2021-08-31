Hempfield man accused in wrong-way DUI crash on Route 30

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

Aug. 31—A Hempfield man is accused by police of being intoxicated during a 2019 wrong-way crash on Route 30 that seriously injured another motorist, according to court papers.

Larry Thomas Miller Sr., 74, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and several other related misdemeanors and summary offenses.

State police said they were called at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 2019 to a head-on crash on Route 30 eastbound near the Cedar Street exit in Hempfield. Miller was driving west in the eastbound lanes and collided with another vehicle around a bend, according to court papers.

The female driver of the eastbound vehicle saw headlights coming toward her but didn't have time to react, police said. She was hospitalized with a fractured neck vertebrae.

Police said Miller appeared to be intoxicated at the scene and told authorities that he had a few beers at a local bar before heading home. He was taken by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment of what authorities described as extensive injuries.

Troopers said Miller's blood-alcohol content was 0.156%. The legal limit to drive in Pennsylvania is 0.08%. Miller also had opiates and prescription medication used to treat anxiety in his system, according to court papers. Police said they found about 3 grams of suspected cocaine in Miller's pocket.

The charges were sent by summons Tuesday, according to online court records. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. Miller could not be reached. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 29.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

