Hempfield man arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop in Latrobe

Paul Peirce, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 9—A man found hiding in a van after the female driver was stopped by Latrobe police early Tuesday is charged with three felony drug counts.

Nathaniel W. States, 22, of Hempfield was arrested by officers on three counts of manufacture, delivery and possession of controlled substances and multiple counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a .380 caliber handgun after officers discovered multiple vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, several jars of THC wax and THC vape cartridges, marijuana smoking pipes and a handgun in the van.

Patrolman Matthew Dechecchis said in court documents the items were found inside a backpack and portable safe seized after the female driver consented to a search during the 1:22 a.m. traffic stop on Depot Street. Police stopped the van because of a burned-out tail light.

Dechecchis said in court documents that States was hiding from officers because he was wanted on a bench warrant since August for missing court hearings related to a March 6, 2019, arrest by state police for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Hempfield.

States told officers, "I do not sell drugs anymore," Dechecchis said.

But after the contraband was found, Dechecchis said States admitted the contraband was his "and the money he had in his possession was from the sale of marijuana." Officers also seized $860 and two digital scales, according to court documents.

The driver and another male passenger inside the van were not arrested.

States was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $25,000 bail, pending a preliminary hearing March 22.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

