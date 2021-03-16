Hempfield man arrested after police said he brought gun into Westmoreland courthouse annex

Mar. 16—A Hempfield man who visited the Westmoreland County courthouse annex building Monday to get a concealed carry permit instead was arrested after police said they found a gun in his backpack, according to court papers.

Shawn William Vanhorn, 23, is charged with a weapons violation and possession of a firearm in a court facility.

County park police said Vanhorn entered the Greensburg annex building, which is connected to the courthouse, at 1:30 p.m. to get a conceal carry permit at the sheriff's department. When his backpack went through the X-ray machine, an officer noticed the outline of a handgun, according to court papers.

Vanhorn denied having a gun in the bag. Police said they found a loaded pistol and 10 rounds in a magazine inside. He did not have a concealed carry permit, according to court papers.

Vanhorn is free on $15,000 unsecured bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A phone number for him could not be located.

He does not have a criminal history in Pennsylvania, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .