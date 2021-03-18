Hempfield man arrested on rape, sexual assault charges

Mar. 17—State police on Wednesday arrested a Hempfield on charges of rape and sexual assault stemming from an incident last summer.

Robert T. Kubinsky, 21, was arraigned on charges of rape of an unconscious victim and sexual assault after a woman reported that she had been assaulted July 5 at Kubinsky's residence on Oakford Park Road.

State police Trooper Daniel Poponick said in court documents that Kubinsky knew the woman and offered her a place to sleep after she told him she had worked the late shift and was due back at work early the next morning. Poponick said the pair had formerly dated but no longer were in a relationship.

The woman told troopers Kubinsky let her stay in a bedroom, but she also told investigators he repeatedly suggested the pair have sex.

"The victim stated she continually refused," Poponick reported.

After the victim went to sleep, she said she awoke to find Kubinsky with her in bed sexually assaulting her. She said she pushed Kubinsky away, got out of bed, dressed and quickly departed.

"Kubinsky followed her to her place of employment, where he attempted to apologize by offering to pay to fill her vehicle with fuel. The victim refused to speak to Kubinsky and left her workplace without further issue," Poponick said.

According to court documents, the rape was reported to state police in October.

Kubinsky was arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 22.

After his arraignment, Kubinsky denied the allegations in a telephone interview.

"It didn't happen. She is lying," he said.

Kubinsky has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania, according to court dockets.

