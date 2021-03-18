Hempfield man arrested on rape, sexual assault charges

Paul Peirce, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 17—State police on Wednesday arrested a Hempfield on charges of rape and sexual assault stemming from an incident last summer.

Robert T. Kubinsky, 21, was arraigned on charges of rape of an unconscious victim and sexual assault after a woman reported that she had been assaulted July 5 at Kubinsky's residence on Oakford Park Road.

State police Trooper Daniel Poponick said in court documents that Kubinsky knew the woman and offered her a place to sleep after she told him she had worked the late shift and was due back at work early the next morning. Poponick said the pair had formerly dated but no longer were in a relationship.

The woman told troopers Kubinsky let her stay in a bedroom, but she also told investigators he repeatedly suggested the pair have sex.

"The victim stated she continually refused," Poponick reported.

After the victim went to sleep, she said she awoke to find Kubinsky with her in bed sexually assaulting her. She said she pushed Kubinsky away, got out of bed, dressed and quickly departed.

"Kubinsky followed her to her place of employment, where he attempted to apologize by offering to pay to fill her vehicle with fuel. The victim refused to speak to Kubinsky and left her workplace without further issue," Poponick said.

According to court documents, the rape was reported to state police in October.

Kubinsky was arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 22.

After his arraignment, Kubinsky denied the allegations in a telephone interview.

"It didn't happen. She is lying," he said.

Kubinsky has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania, according to court dockets.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Swell Energy's new deal in New York shows how the company plans to spend the $450 million it's raising

    Back in December, Swell Energy said it would be raising $450 million to support the development of distributed power projects in three states. Now, with the announcement of a deal between the venture-backed startup and New York City's utility, ConEd, industry watchers can get a glimpse of what those projects may look like. The Los Angeles-based company has a new residential solar plus energy storage program for homeowners in Queens that's going to be rolled out in partnership with ConEd.

  • Dow Jones Today Rises, Nasdaq Dives; Financials Up Ahead Of Fed; McDonald's Upgraded, Eyes Buy Point

    CrowdStrike was an early riser, McDonald's hoisted the Dow, and stocks opened mixed ahead of this afternoon's Fed policy news.

  • GameStop: Reddit users investing in gorilla conservation

    WallStreetBets users flooded a conservation organisation with donations.

  • New Zealand says close to a travel arrangement with Australia

    New Zealand is close to allowing Australians to visit without quarantining on arrival, New Zealand's deputy prime minister said on Thursday, a reciprocal right that would create a long-touted "Trans-tasman travel bubble". Australia's border has been mostly open to neighbouring New Zealanders since last October, with a few short suspensions when there were small coronavirus outbreaks in Auckland. "We were working towards a joint framework, a joint set of protocols, but actually I don't think we're too far off being able to create the New Zealand version to match up with the Australian version," New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told Radio New Zealand (RNZ).

  • Asian Americans are both grieving and angry over Atlanta-area killings

    The Asian American community was left reeling after a gunman killed eight people, including six Asian women, at three spas in the Atlanta area Tuesday evening.

  • ‘The Lost Sons’ Director Says Child-Kidnapping Documentary Is Truly Stranger-Than-Fiction

    Paul Fronczak’s story is true, but it is filled with the kind of wild twists and turns that you might expect from an overstuffed detective novel. At age 10, Fronczak happened across a trove of newspaper clippings about his parents, Dora and Chester, who made international headlines when their baby was kidnapped from his hospital […]

  • Jets potential trade target Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault in lawsuit, denies allegations

    A sexual assault lawsuit has been filed against ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, with attorney Tony Buzbee claiming the Texans quarterback "went too far" during a massage.

  • Sheriff official who said suspected spa shooter had ‘a bad day’ posted racist shirts

    Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker shared an image of T-shirts that said “Covid 19 IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA.” New details are emerging on the Georgia sheriff’s official who said the man accused of killing six Asian women and two others in shootings at spas in the Atlanta area had “a bad day.” Eyebrows initially raised when officers in Georgia slow-walked the possibility of hate motivating multiple shootings on Asian-owned spas at a time when the community has seen an uptick in race-motivated violence.

  • This $6 Million Gatsby-Era Mansion on Long Island Has Walk-In Closets the Size of Bedrooms

    Once you take a peek, the price tag seems like a bargain—for the closets alone.

  • ‘They are all safe’: Cuomo receives Johnson & Johnson vaccine to promote confidence in jab

    ‘They all work, they are all safe ... take whatever vaccine you can get,’ Mr Cuomo says about the vaccines

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

  • Same-sex union blessings ban upsets gay Catholics in Asia

    The Vatican’s edict that same-sex unions cannot be blessed because they are sinful was met Tuesday with criticism by rights activists and gay Catholics in parts of the Asia-Pacific region as inconsistent and out of step with contemporary community standards. Louisa Wall, a New Zealand lawmaker who sponsored the bill that in 2013 legalized gay marriage in that South Pacific country, said the statement from the Vatican’s orthodoxy office seemed incongruent with Pope Francis last year expressing support for a civil union law. Roman Catholic priests now are forbidden from blessing same-sex civil unions.

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.

  • This legendary Marine sniper made the Corps' longest known kill shot more than 50 years ago with a machine gun

    Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock spent his life demonstrating and teaching "that the deadliest thing on the battlefield is one well-aimed shot."

  • Woman refuses to wear mask in Texas, again, gets arrested

    An Oregon woman who was recorded on police body camera video refusing to wear a mask at a Texas bank last week was arrested Wednesday after declining to wear a mask inside another Texas business. Terry Wright, 65, already had a warrant out for her arrest after she refused to wear a mask in a Bank of America branch in Galveston, Texas, last Thursday. Police arrested Wright on Wednesday after she entered the Office Depot in Texas City and said she would not cover her nose and mouth to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, police spokesman Cpl.

  • What you need to know about Matthew Calamari, the Trump employee of 40 years implicated by Michael Cohen

    Michael Cohen alleged that longtime Trump Organization employee Matthew Calamari knew about a fraudulent scheme that would help Trump evade taxes.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “very bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Jay Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'” The shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County, and sold for $22. The store, which promotes fully customizable gear, also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his name tag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not familiar with the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. Reynolds’ official sheriff’s department page lists as part of his prior experience a 2005 to 2008 stint at the Department of State described entirely in abbreviations: WPPS HTP, IC BWUSA. This would appear to stand for Worldwide Personal Protective Services, a contract the federal government granted the independent contractor Blackwater USA. His campaign page alludes to work in Iraq without naming his employer. But an apparent Reynolds supporter and fellow member of the department shared an image on Facebook of then-candidate’s security clearance so as to dispel rumors that he had a criminal record in 2016. The image, naming Reynolds, showed a contract number corresponding to an indefinite arrangement the State Department inked with Blackwater to provide security guards and control services in 2005. Blackwater became infamous after its private guards fatally shot 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007. There is at present no evidence linking Reynolds to that incident, and he did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say Long, the suspect in the grisly crimes, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s alleged actions, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani, Noor Ibrahim, and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.