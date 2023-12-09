Hempfield man charged with aggravated assault by vehicle

Dec. 8—A Hempfield man was denied bail Thursday after state police said he drove recklessly around his neighborhood, nearly hitting a pedestrian.

Troopers said Tyler Cecconello, 20, had a 2-year-old girl in his SUV at the time.

They were called to Menock Manor near Swede Hill Park at 4:40 p.m. after neighbors saw Cecconello behind the wheel of a Honda CRV, speeding around the neighborhood at least five times and driving recklessly. After missing the pedestrian, witnesses told troopers Cecconello make a sharp turn, almost overturning the SUV, according to court papers.

The pedestrian got Cecconello to stop briefly when he and another witness removed the 2-year-old girl from the SUV. Cecconello fled the neighborhood. It was unclear from court papers where police found him.

He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on charges of aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, child endangerment and reckless driving. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 19. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .