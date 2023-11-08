Hempfield man charged with child rape

Nov. 8—A Hempfield man is behind bars after state police said he raped a girl over the summer, according to court papers.

Bryan D. Rockmore, 32, was arrested Tuesday on charges of rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and indecent assault of a person younger than 13.

Troopers said they started investigating in August after the girl reported to family members that Rockmore sexually assaulted her, according to court papers. She reported Rockmore also hit her in the face and told her to stop crying.

He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $150,000 bail. Rockmore did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Nov. 21 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .