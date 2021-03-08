Hempfield man charged in police chase through 4 municipalities

Mar. 8—A Hempfield man is accused by Jeannette police of leading officers on a chase through four municipalities last month until he crashed and the car caught fire, according to court papers.

Tyler David Varriano-Milan, 25, is charged with numerous offenses, including fleeing from police, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.

Jeannette police clocked a Subaru hatchback traveling nearly 60 mph in a 25 mph zone just before 2 a.m. Feb. 27 at the intersection of Route 130 and Altman Road, according to court papers. The car turned onto Welker Street and several other narrow neighborhood roads while police attempted a traffic stop.

Officers became concerned that the driver was intoxicated as the car swerved, hit curbs, drove through stop signs and appeared to nearly lose control several times, according to court papers. The high-speed chase continued through the city and the car at one point was on two wheels. An oncoming vehicle on Lowry Street had to swerve out of the way to avoid a collision, police said.

The car started smoking and sparks shot out from underneath it while traveling through West Jeannette and into Penn Borough. Police said the car crashed into an embankment, leaving behind debris as it moved into Manor and onto Manor Harrison City Road. The chase ended on Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Township, not far from its intersection with Route 130, when the car crashed into a utility pole.

Varriano-Milan was identified as the driver. As he was being treated by ambulance personnel, the car burst into flames, according to court papers. He admitted to drinking at a Greensburg bar that night and was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. It was unclear from court papers if he was hurt.

His blood-alcohol content was 0.193% and his blood tested positive for cocaine and amphetamine, police reported. The legal limit to drive in Pennsylvania is 0.08%.

A summons has been issued, and a preliminary hearing is set for April 15. Varriano-Milan, who could not be reached for comment, did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

He is on probation in connection with a 2019 incident in Allegheny County during which he led police on a chase. He pleaded guilty in September to fleeing or eluding police and was sentenced to 30 months probation, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .