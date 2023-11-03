Hempfield man charged with rape of mentally disabled person, false imprisonment

Nov. 2—A Hempfield man was charged Thursday in connection with state police accusations that he raped a woman who has an intellectual disability, according to court papers.

Dennis M. Hertzog, 56, is free on $125,000 bail in two cases.

Troopers said the accuser reported being sexually assaulted by Hertzog multiple times between November and January at a location in Hempfield, according to court papers.

During an investigation into an unrelated matter, troopers said a girl told them Hertzog put duct tape on her mouth and locked her in a basement during the summer of 2022, according to court papers.

Hertzog is charged with rape of a mentally disabled person, false imprisonment and related offenses. Preliminary hearings are set for Nov. 14.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.