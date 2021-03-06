Hempfield man gets probation for sexually assaulting mentally disabled woman

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 5—A Hempfield man was sentenced to three years of probation Friday for sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman.

Charles A. Stephenson, 67, is required to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law, according to a sentencing order.

Stephenson pleaded guilty to a charge of indecent assault of a person with a mental disability. Prosecutors dismissed counts of aggravated indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, according to the order.

State police said the accuser told investigators that Stephenson sexually assaulted her several times during the last few years, according to court papers. He touched her inappropriately and she performed a sex act on him, police said.

The woman is diagnosed with moderate mental disabilities, police said. Stephenson told investigators that he was aware of the woman's past participation in the Special Olympics.

Stephenson told police the encounters happened four to five times since 2012, according to court papers.

The charge to which he pleaded guilty carries a sex offender registration of 25 years. He was ordered to have no contact with the accuser.

Stephenson was arrested in 2015 on the charges. The case had been set numerous times for a guilty plea, but the hearings were repeatedly rescheduled, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • John McAfee charged with fraud over cryptocurrency

    The businessman is accused of promoting cryptocurrency to his followers to inflate prices.

  • Spacewalkers finish solar panel prep for station power boost

    Spacewalking astronauts completed the first round of prep work Friday for new solar panels, part of a major power upgrade at the International Space Station. NASA’s Kate Rubins and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi installed mounting brackets and struts for the improved solar wings due to arrive in June. Toward the end of the seven-hour spacewalk, Rubins reported a mark on the index finger of her right glove, where she had earlier said there was some peeling and perhaps a tiny hole in the outer layer.

  • Man suspected of killing wife, 2 kids shoots himself

    In St. Louis County, Bobby McCulley III killed himself on Friday after he was wanted in a homicide involving his own family, per St. Louis Post Dispatch. McCulley had filed for a divorce from his wife Roseann Williams McCulley, 34, just five days before he shot and killed her and her two children, Kayden Johnson, 13, and Kaylee Brooks, 6, she had from a previous relationship. According to the police reports, he held the victims against their will for hours before shooting them at the St. Louis residential address.

  • John McAfee Indicted For Cryptocurrency Fraud Schemes

    Federal prosecutors have indicted John McAfee, founder of the antivirus software company McAfee Corporation (NASDAQ: MCFE) although he is no longer associated with the company, with conspiracy to commit commodities and securities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities and touting fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and substantive wire fraud, and money laundering conspiracy offenses related to two schemes involving the fraudulent promotion of cryptocurrencies to investors. Jimmy Gale Watson Jr., who was identified by prosecutors as an executive adviser of McAfee's cryptocurrency team, was also indicted on the same charges. Watson was arrested last night in Texas while McAfee, who resigned from the leadership of his eponymous company in 1994, has been held in Spain since October 2020 on tax evasion charges. What Happened: According to prosecutors, McAfee and Watson, along with other associated, perpetrated their fraud in the period around December 2017 through October 2018. The first scheme was a "scalping" or "pump and dump" endeavor that involved the purchase of publicly traded cryptocurrency altcoins at low market prices, with the plan to have McAfee endorse them on his popular "Official McAfee" Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) account. McAfee then published false endorsement tweets about the altcoins in order to artificially inflate their value, without mentioning his ownership of the altcoins, which were then sold when McAfree's Twitter follows invested in them and drove up the price. McAfee, Watson and their associates pocketed more than $2 million while the long-term value of the altcoins dropped after the Twitter promotions ended. In a second scheme, the Official McAfee Twitter account was used to highlight initial coin offerings (ICOs) sold as securities by startup businesses. McAfee did not alert his Twitter followers that he was being compensated with a percentage of funds raised from ICO investors. This occurred between December 2017 and February 2018, with McAfee, Watson and their associates earning more than $11 million in undisclosed compensation. What Happens Next: McAfee and Watson are both charged in a seven-count indictment that includes the following: One count of conspiracy to commit commodities and securities fraud, which carries a maximum potential sentence of five years in prison; One count of conspiracy to commit securities and touting fraud, which carries a maximum potential sentence of five years in prison; Two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of substantive wire fraud, each of which carries a maximum potential sentence of 20 years in prison; One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum potential sentence of 10 years in prison. In addition to potential prison sentences, each of these charges also carries potential financial penalties. "The defendants allegedly used McAfee's Twitter account to publish messages to hundreds of thousands of his Twitter followers touting various cryptocurrencies through false and misleading statements to conceal their true, self-interested motives," said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. "McAfee, Watson, and other members of McAfee's cryptocurrency team allegedly raked in more than $13 million from investors they victimized with their fraudulent schemes. Investors should be wary of social media endorsements of investment opportunities." John McAfee speaking at the 2016 Politicon event in Pasadena, California. Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flick. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJohnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine: Detroit Mayor Declines 6,200 Doses, Catholic Bishops Raise 'Moral Concerns'Why Paramount Moving 'A Quiet Place Part II' To Memorial Day Weekend Is A Big Deal© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Meet Lebanon's artisan oud maker

    Nazih Ghadban is one the few remaining oud makersLocation: Ras Baalbek, LebanonThe 66-year-old luthier has been handcrafting instruments since 1976(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) LEBANESE OUD MAKER AND PLAYER, NAZIH GHADBAN, SAYING:"I worked on about 1,400 instruments, and I know who each one is with now. I keep a file for each oud, with my notes about the material it is made from and the sound of the oud."Oud is one of the oldest musical instruments in the Middle EastGhadban calls it "the sultan of instruments"(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) LEBANESE OUD MAKER AND PLAYER, NAZIH GHADBAN, SAYING:"Oud means a lot to me, it's my life companion. I use it in all circumstances, through all the emotions and feelings I go through, in happiness, in sadness, at all the times, I always have the oud."

  • Australian broadcaster suspends China's CGTN

    Australian broadcaster SBS said it was suspending the broadcast of Chinese TV news services CGTN and CCTV after receiving a human rights complaint.An SBS spokesman told Reuters that programmes would not air on Saturday (March 6) and that SBS was reviewing a complaint from a human rights organization.A 15-minute CGTN English news service and 30-minute CCTV Mandarin language service had been part of SBS programming. A story on the SBS News website said human rights organization Safeguard Defenders wrote to SBS after Britain's media regulator revoked the licence of CGTN due to "serious non-compliance offences".SBS reported the letter from Safeguard Defenders as saying the CCTV broadcasts; "Involved the extraction, packaging and airing of forced and false confessions of prisoners held under conditions of duress and torture."China's foreign ministry in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.SBS is a public service broadcaster, providing news and entertainment programming on radio and television in multiple languages with a focus on multicultural issues.

  • Syrians struggle with food, fuel shortages after decade of war - Red Cross

    A decade after Syria's conflict began, families struggle more than ever to buy food while ambulances lack fuel to bring wounded and COVID-19 patients to hospital, Red Cross and Red Crescent officials said on Thursday. "Syria is in a deadly spiral of warfare, economic downturn, pandemic and sanctions," International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Peter Maurer told a news conference. "Close to three-quarters of the population now need humanitarian assistance, an increase of 20% compared to 12 months ago."

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • ‘I collided with the establishment’: Inside the Wallis and Edward TV interview that rocked the monarchy five decades before Meghan and Harry

    Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Oprah interview recalls the last time two royal exiles agreed to a televised sit down with the BBC in 1970

  • Americans favor confronting China on human rights despite risk to economic ties, survey finds

    American attitudes toward China have soured significantly in the past three years, with 70% of those surveyed for a report published on Thursday saying Washington should stand up to Beijing over its human rights record even if it damages economic ties. Nearly 9 in 10 respondents to a Pew Research Center survey of more than 2,500 Americans conducted in February said they saw China, the world's second largest economy, as a competitor or enemy rather than a partner, the U.S.-based center said. "Americans want more focus on human rights – even at the expense of economic ties – in bilateral relations with China," the report said.

  • Government, rebels formally sign peace agreement in Nepal

    Nepal’s government and a communist rebel group formally signed a peace agreement on Friday aimed at ending violent attacks, extortion and bombings by the rebels. Rebel leader Netra Bikram Chand, better known by his guerrilla name Biplav, emerged out of hiding on Friday after the government lifted a ban on his Nepal Communist Party group so it could take part in the public signing of the peace agreement.

  • Covid: Brazil's daily deaths reach all-time high

    The daily toll reached 1,910 on Wednesday, Brazil's highest figure since the pandemic started.

  • Live stimulus updates: Senators reach agreement on $300 unemployment benefit after hours of negotiations

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.

  • Lake of the Ozarks Realtor Offered $1.5K to Have Her Former Mother-in-Law Killed: Prosecutors

    Camden County JailA prominent Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent and self-described “cheer mom” has been arrested for allegedly trying to put a hit out on her former mother-in-law. Prosecutors in Camden County say Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, offered to pay $1,500 to people in St. Louis to make her former mother-in-law’s death “look like an accident.” She was reportedly concerned about the woman causing problems with her relationship with her kids.Bauman was recorded discussing the scheme, according to a press release from the Camden County prosecutor’s office. She was given multiple opportunities to change her mind when asked by a witness-turned-informant if she was sure she wanted to carry out the killing, prosecutors said, but she moved ahead with it, at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.The realtor also is said to have made no secret about her alleged plans. After sending a text message to her daughter that said, “Your grandmother will die,” Bauman allegedly plowed ahead with the plan and pushed for her former mother-in-law to be killed in the small town of Hermann.Her alleged murder-for-hire plot fell apart when an attorney for a person who was solicited to hire people to carry out the killing contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is currently being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.“We’re very appreciative of what the witness did in this case,” Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham said Friday. “We encourage anyone to contact law enforcement if there’s a crime or suspected crime.” “A local realtor had several political connections and the witness was aware of these political connections,” Cunningham said. “Out of an abundance of caution, DDCC was used to avoid any hint of impropriety,” he said, referring to the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.Bauman, who describes herself as a realtor, an artist, an entrepreneur, and a “cheer mom” on her Facebook page, frequently posted online about her “track record of success.” While she was most well-known as a realtor, with nearly 20 years in the industry, she also apparently set a world record in a boating race last year. Her LinkedIn account also mentions work in pharmaceutical sales and an acting and modeling career, with appearances on Days of Our Lives and in Nike commercials.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NASA's new Mars rover hits dusty red road, 1st trip 21 feet

    NASA’s newest Mars rover hit the dusty red road this week, putting 21 feet on the odometer in its first test drive. The Perseverance rover ventured from its landing position Thursday, two weeks after setting down on the red planet to seek signs of past life. “This is really the start of our journey here,” said Rich Rieber, the NASA engineer who plotted the route.

  • Kim Kardashian calls out tabloids for comparing her to a whale and shaming her on a 'weekly basis' during her 1st pregnancy

    The 40-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star reshared several offensive magazine covers about her pregnancy weight gain in 2013.

  • Charles Barkley lost weight because he was worried about being lifted in a chair for the traditional Jewish hora at his daughter's wedding

    "Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother," Chuck told Jimmy Kimmel about the chair lift. "Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man."

  • A Black nurse was discharged from the hospital with a life-threatening tear in her artery. Her doctor dismissed it as a migraine.

    Ashanti Coleman's carotid artery was ruptured and 50% blocked, but she says her pain was ignored. Her experience is common among Black women.