Hempfield man gets probation for sexually assaulting mentally disabled woman
Mar. 5—A Hempfield man was sentenced to three years of probation Friday for sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman.
Charles A. Stephenson, 67, is required to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law, according to a sentencing order.
Stephenson pleaded guilty to a charge of indecent assault of a person with a mental disability. Prosecutors dismissed counts of aggravated indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, according to the order.
State police said the accuser told investigators that Stephenson sexually assaulted her several times during the last few years, according to court papers. He touched her inappropriately and she performed a sex act on him, police said.
The woman is diagnosed with moderate mental disabilities, police said. Stephenson told investigators that he was aware of the woman's past participation in the Special Olympics.
Stephenson told police the encounters happened four to five times since 2012, according to court papers.
The charge to which he pleaded guilty carries a sex offender registration of 25 years. He was ordered to have no contact with the accuser.
Stephenson was arrested in 2015 on the charges. The case had been set numerous times for a guilty plea, but the hearings were repeatedly rescheduled, according to online court records.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .