Hempfield man gives $19,000 to scammer claiming to need bail money

Nov. 3—An elderly Hempfield man lost $19,000 Thursday in a scam, according to state police.

The man got a phone call from a person who claimed to be a family member in jail and made a request for money to post a fictitious bail. Another person claiming to be an attorney then called and arranged a courier service to pick up $19,000 at the man's Fosterville Road home, troopers said.

A man driving a gray four-door vehicle picked up the cash around 8 p.m. and headed toward Youngwood.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

The Federal Trade Commission warns people to be vigilant against this type of family emergency scam, which can come in various forms and prey on the elderly. It can be referred to as a grandparent or bail scam. The commission warns to not give personal information or hand over cash, gift cards or wire money. Instead, hang up and check with family members to see whether the story is accurate.

The callers can play on the emotions of their intended victims or create a sense of urgency.

There have been several arrests in recent years in Westmoreland County for similar crimes. In some cases, the victims have contacted authorities and the suspects have been caught while attempting to collect the requested cash.

A Pittsburgh federal jury recently convicted two men who had targeted residents in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. Authorities said they seized $220,000.

Three citizens of Panama were extradited in August on federal accusations that they helped orchestrate a nationwide grandparent scam, targeting, in part, residents in the Pittsburgh area.

