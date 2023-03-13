Hempfield man jailed after police find child pornography on computer

Mar. 13—A Hempfield man arrested last month in connection with a social media sex sting is facing new charges after state police said they found more than 1,100 images and videos of child pornography on his computer.

Thomas J. Hibbard, 60, is now being held without bail on 900 child pornography counts. He previously had been free on an unsecured bond in the original case which involves a charge of unlawful contact with a minor.

Troopers were contacted in early February by a member of "Predator Poachers,"which describes itself as a community dedicated to protecting children. The group's leader told investigators that he created a fake Instagram account for a 9-year-old girl and confronted Hibbard at his home regarding sexual conversations they exchanged in the app's messenger, according to court papers.

Hibbard is accused of sending a picture of his genitals to the girl, who he believed was 9 or 10 years old. Police were provided records of the conversations by "Predator Poachers," according to court papers.

The arrest prompted authorities to get search warrants for Hibbard's home and electronic devices. An analysis of them gleaned about 1,000 child pornography images and 100 videos. Some involved infants and toddlers, police said.

Troopers also reported finding crystal methamphetamine.

Hibbard did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. Preliminary hearings are set for Thursday in the original case and March 23 in the child pornography case.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .