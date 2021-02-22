Hempfield man jailed after police say he had 36 guns illegally

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.

Feb. 22—A Hempfield man is behind bars after state police said he illegally had 36 firearms at his home.

Dale Edward Kuhn, 73, has a previous conviction for corruption of minors, a charge which made it illegal for him to possess a gun, state police said in court papers. He is being held without bail on a weapons violation.

Police served a search warrant at 1 p.m. Friday looking for firearms at Kuhn's Broadway Avenue home. They found the guns, ranging from handguns to rifles and shotguns, on the second floor, according to court papers. Kuhn refused to talk to investigators without an attorney, police said.

In denying Kuhn bail, District Judge Joseph DeMarchis deemed him a danger to society and indicated that additional investigations are pending, according to online court records. The nature of those investigations was unclear from court papers. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Friday.

Kuhn pleaded guilty and served two years of probation on charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors stemming from a Hempfield incident in 2000, according to online court records. Because the corruption of minors charge carries a penalty of longer than one year, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

He did not mention that conviction in 2015 while trying to obtain a firearm at a gun bash in Unity, according to court papers. Troopers said Kuhn then claimed on paperwork filled out at the event that he hadn't been convicted of an offense that would make him ineligible to own a firearm. He was denied through the state police instant check system.

He served one year of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of statements under penalty stemming from that incident, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

