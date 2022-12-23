Hempfield man: Mental health issues prompted crime spree that ended with assault on police

Dec. 23—A Hempfield man will serve up to 18 months in jail for assaulting two police officers in the culmination of a crime spree that included stealing a flag, disrupting a funeral and vandalizing a congressman's legislative office.

Roger C. Strautmann, 23, pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple offenses in four criminal cases, the most serious of which included allegations that he injured police officers as they attempted to take him into custody.

"A lot of things weren't going my way, and I was dealing with mental health issues," Strautmann said in explaining what prompted his monthlong string of crimes. "I want to apologize to the community. I am feeling better."

Strautmann was charged in March with ripping down a Pennsylvania state flag from a pole in front of a Sheetz store near Westmoreland Mall on March 25.

The flag was flying at half-staff in honor of two troopers who were killed in the line of duty a month earlier.

According to police, Strautmann was identified and arrested six days after the alleged theft and told troopers he was angry he had yet to receive his tax refund check.

Almost a month later, on April 21, police were dispatched to Our Lady of Grace Parish on Mt. Pleasant Road for a report that a man wearing orange shorts pulled a fire alarm during a funeral. Police said Strautmann signed the prayer book and removed several bottles of holy water from the lobby before discarding them outside the church when firefighters arrived. Church officials also claimed Strautmann damaged planters and a small Jesus statue.

A short time later, Strautmann tossed a brick through a window at the legislative office of U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler near the church, investigators said. No injuries were reported.

Police later encountered Strautmann walking along Pellis Road, according to court records. As they attempted to take him into custody, Strautmann punched one officer in the face and pushed another to the ground. Strautmann eventually was subdued with a Taser, police said.

In court on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated assault and simple assault in connection with the attack against the officers. He also pleaded guilty to institutional vandalism, creating a false alarm, terroristic threats, maliciously taking down a flag, theft and mutilating a flag.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger ordered Strautmann to serve nine to 18 months in jail and to complete anger management classes.

