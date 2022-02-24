Hempfield man pleads guilty to lesser charges in connection with knife attack

Feb. 23—Westmoreland County prosecutors this week dismissed assault and strangulation charges against a Hempfield man accused in the stabbing of a woman during an argument over rent.

During guilty plea hearing for Franz Nute Wade Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Echard told Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger that "evidentiary issues" led to dismissing the most series offenses.

Wade, 59, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats, and a summary harassment offense in connection with an incident police said occurred Dec. 3 at a Fitzpatrick Street home in the Grapeville neighborhood of Hempfield.

According to court records, the woman told police she retrieved a knife from the kitchen and held it to defend herself during attack. Wade grabbed her hand and pushed the knife into her chest, she told police. According to court records, police said the woman sustained a puncture wound to her stomach.

Police also said the woman claimed she was choked and appeared to to have injuries to her throat.

Wade denied he attacked the woman and claimed she injured herself, police said.

Wade, appearing in court via video from the county jail, said it was in his best interest to plead guilty to the lesser charges.

The woman told the judge she has had a 15-year abusive relationship with Wade.

"I've been begging the courts for years to get him mental health treatment," she said. "When he's not on drugs, he is the sweetest, nicest man. I don't think jail time does him any good."

Wade has been in prison since his arrest and will remain in custody pending a sentencing hearing. Echard said that under standard sentencing guidelines, Wade faces a potential minimum sentence of 16 months in prison.

Police charged Wade with similar offenses in connection with an incident in Greensburg in April 2020 in which he was accused assaulting and strangling a woman. According to court officials, that case was dismissed a month later.

Court records indicate that Wade pleaded guilty in 2019 to harassment, simple assault and terrorist threat charges filed by Greensburg police for an Oct. 27, 2018, incident, and was sentenced to serve 90 days to 23 months in jail.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .