Hempfield man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

Feb. 16—A Hempfield man was ordered to serve up to 23 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to possessing hundreds of videos containing child pornography.

Scott J. Lynch, 60, was originally charged in September 2021 with more than 711 counts of possession of child pornography .

According to court records, police were tipped off about a home computer that had downloaded child pornography and after linking the account to Lynch, searched his home and computer and found hundreds of videos that contained images of young children engaged in sex acts.

Prosecutors later consolidated the case against Lynch to include seven felony counts, each alleging he possessed 100 separate images of child pornography, and additional charges of criminal use of a computer and dissemination of photos and videos of children performing sex acts.

In court on Tuesday, Lynch pleaded guilty to eight of the nine counts.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger sentenced Lynch to serve 6 1/2 to 23 months in jail and an additional five years on probation. Lynch will be required to register as a convicted sex offender for 15 years.

"This stuff is poisonous," Krieger said. "It's too easy to get this stuff."

Lynch had been free after posting $50,000 bail in October 2021.

The judge ordered Lynch to report to county prison on Feb. 20 to begin serving his sentence.

