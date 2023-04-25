Hempfield man pleads guilty to sexual assault of teens

Apr. 24—A Hempfield man pleaded guilty Monday to charges that he sexually assaulted three teen girls.

Joshua Esteban Kunkle, 21, was initially charged 23 criminal offenses, including multiple counts of rape, in connection with accusations from three juveniles that he forced them into sexual activity over a four-year period ending in 2020.

Westmoreland County prosecutors agreed to drop all but four counts against Kunkle as part of a plea deal. Kunkle pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and misdemeanor indecent assault and simple assault offenses. More serious charges, including six counts of rape and two charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, were dropped.

"By Kunkle pleading guilty to sexual assault offenses, it requires him to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law for life. With the victims' consent, this plea guarantees Kunkle will serve time in state prison, while protecting the victims and not retraumatizing them to testify at a trial," according to a statement released by county District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.

As part of a guilty plea petition, defense attorney Tim Miller said he anticipates Kunkle could be ordered serve 2 to 4 years in prison when he is sentenced in about three months by Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio.

Ziccarelli said prosecutors did not recommend or agree to a potential sentence for Kunkle.

According to court records, Kunkle confessed to the assaults.

Kunkle served 10 months in jail following his arrest in October 2020. He was released on a nominal bond in June 2021, according to court dockets.

