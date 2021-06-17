Hempfield man sentenced to 2 years in prison for 2019 knife attackwill be freed on Monday despite 'high risk'

Jun. 17—A Hempfield man was sentenced to serve at least two years in prison for an attack that left his neighbor bloodied and in a coma for days following a vicious attack two years ago.

Vincente Alejo Andres V, 36, pleaded guilty last summer to aggravated and simple assault charges. On Wednesday, he was ordered to serve 2-to-7 years in prison.

However, Andres will be eligible for parole on Monday, June 21. That's because he after he was given credit for the two years he served behind bars following his arrest.

In her sentencing order, Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said Andres is "a high risk of continued violence." She recommended that he be placed on a structured treatment program with medication management when paroled.

Police said Andres punched neighbor Ian Smail in the face as many as 15 times and repeatedly slashed him with a knife during the June 21, 2019, confrontation.

During Andres' guilty plea hearing last August, Smail said he found his attacker drunk and urinating in a closest.

He said he was struck from behind as he attempted to intervene during an altercation between Andres and a woman.

Andres was sent to Torrance State Hospital for mental health treatment following his guilty plea last August. He attended his sentencing hearing Wednesday by remote conferencing from the Westmoreland County jail.

The judge rejected a proposed plea bargain deal in September 2019 that called for Andres to serve 9-to-23 months in jail based on Smail's opposition to the deal.

