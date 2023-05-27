Hempfield man sentenced for sexual assault of teens

May 26—A Hempfield man accused of fathering two children with two teen girls was ordered to serve up to 23 months in jail for sex offenses.

Tristan M. Huffine, 23, pleaded guilty in March two incidents of statutory sexual assault in connection with allegations from 15-year-old girls in Hempfield and Connellsville who claimed they were impregnated by him in 2019 and 2020. In a third case, Huffine pleaded guilty to a count of child endangerment related to his care of an infant.

Both girls gave birth to Huffine's children, according to prosecutors.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger on Friday sentenced Huffine to serve 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail and an additional two years on probation. Huffine, who has already served more than two years behind bars since his arrest in 2021, will be paroled, according to the judge.

"I understand I made a very big mistake, three times," Huffine said. "All I want at this point on is to do what I can do to be a good father and do what I can for my children. I made a very big mistake and I shouldn't have done what I have done."

Prosecutors asked that Huffine serve up to nine years in prison.

"The harm the infant was exposed to cannot be over stated. This was a 2-month-old baby that was thrown into a playpen," said Assistant District Attorney Theresa Miller-Sporrer.

The judge also ordered Huffine serve a concurrent one-year probation sentence for a drug offense from 2020 after police said he attempted to flee a traffic stop in North Huntingdon.

