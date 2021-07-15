Hempfield rape nets former Latrobe man 20-year prison sentence

Jul. 15—A former Latrobe man will serve up to 20 years in prison for the rape of a Hempfield woman that police said took place just hours after he was released from jail last fall.

Zachery David Kimmick, 31, of Homer City pleaded guilty to felony counts of rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse as well as misdemeanor offenses of indecent assault and simple assault.

Police said that hours after he was released Nov. 3 from Westmoreland County Prison after serving sentences for a drug-related conviction and parole revocations, Kimmick walked about a mile from the jail to a home where he once claimed he briefly stayed that summer. There, he sexually assaulted a woman. According to court records, Kimmick knocked on the woman's door shortly after 6:30 p.m. and said he wanted to call his parents for a ride.

While in the home, the woman told police Kimmick at first touched her improperly then forcibly disrobed her and committed the rape. She told police she didn't know her attacker and later identified him from a picture.

Police said the woman sustained swollen lips from being punched and investigators confiscated her torn shirt.

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ordered Kimmick to serve 7 to 20 years in prison and an additional three years on probation.

Kimmick also pleaded guilty to charges in four other cases involving incidents at the county jail. In those cases, police said Kimmick exposed himself to a nurse and on another occasion committed a sexual act in front of the same woman. He also pleaded guilty to multiple counts of aggravated assault after police said that he twice spit on jail guards.

The judge imposed concurrent sentences for those offenses, meaning Kimmick received no additional jail time for the spitting and exposure charges.

Kimmick previously served a 6- to 12-month jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to public exposure charges for a 2018 incident in Latrobe.

According to court records, Kimmick also served up to 23 months in jail after pleading guilty to resisting arrest and simple assault for 2015 incident in which authorities said he choked a Mt. Pleasant policeman while being questioned about an alleged domestic assault.

