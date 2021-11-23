Hempfield teen charged in knife threat released on unsecured bond

Nov. 23—A Hempfield teen charged in connection with an attempted knife attack last month in a Greensburg park was granted an unsecured bond and released from custody on Tuesday.

Janis Biller, 16, was charged earlier this month as an adult with multiple counts of aggravated assault, robbery and conspiracy based on allegations that she and another teen threatened another teen with a knife and drove on a soccer field at Lynch Field in an attempt to chase him down over an aborted deal to purchase vape pens, police said.

Biller, according to court records, has been in custody since last week at the county's juvenile detention center after District Judge Chris Flanigan declined to set a bond at the preliminary hearing on Nov. 18.

In court on Tuesday, defense attorney Adam Gorzelsky argued that Biller should be granted unsecured bail and released to live with her grandparents in Hunker pending the outcome of the criminal case.

"In the interest of justice and the interest of the future of this young lady, it makes sense for this young lady to be out (of detention)," Gorzelsky said.

According to police, Biller was a passenger in a vehicle as Jackson J. Martin, 17, of Hempfield drove to Lynch Field for an arranged deal to sell the vape pens to another minor who told investigators Biller held a large knife by her legs while she sat in the passenger's seat of Martin's SUV.

Martin claimed he did not have the vape pens to sell but still demanded the $150 that was to be paid for the items, police said. The teen ran off with another male and Martin and Biller pursued them in their vehicle.

The teen told police he fell near the park restrooms, where Biller got out of the SUV and threatened him with the knife, "telling him to give her the money," according to court records.

When the teen told Biller he was not carrying any cash, police said Martin instructed Biller to return to the SUV and the pair drove away.

Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Amanda Rubin said Biller should remain in custody.

"She is a danger not only to herself but to the community," Rubin said.

Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio set a $25,000 unsecured bond in the case and ordered Biller released to her grandparent. The judge ordered Biller to comply with mental health treatment recommendations.

Martin, who also is charged as an adult, is awaiting his preliminary hearing. He was released on an unsecured bond last week by District Judge Frank Pallone.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .