Hempfield woman accused of punching trooper in the face

Jan. 10—A 38-year-old Hempfield woman posted bail and was released from the county prison Monday after being held there over the weekend for allegedly punching a state trooper who responded to break up an altercation among family members at her home.

Regina S. Glott is charged with aggravated assault, harassment, resisting arrest and simple assault after the incident around 7:30 p.m. Friday at her Waterbury Drive residence.

State police were were told by a man and woman that Glott had "became irate" during an argument and assaulted two people, pushing a woman into a television stand and repeatedly punching a man, Trooper Robert Taylor said.

Glott then barricaded herself in a bedroom and repeatedly refused to open the door to speak with troopers.

When troopers were able to open the door, Taylor alleges Glott attempted to flee from the house but was stopped by Trooper Corey Folino.

"(Glott) then spun her body around and struck Trooper Folino on the right side of his face with a closed right fist, causing an abrasion," Taylor wrote.

Taylor reported that Glott continued to struggle and refused to cooperate with troopers as she was taken into custody.

Glott was released from prison Monday after posting $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 21. She could not be reached for comment, and did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .