Hempfield woman arrested after wanted man found hiding in laundry basket

Jan. 20—A Hempfield woman is behind bars after police said she claimed a wanted man was not at home, but authorities found him hiding in a laundry basket, according to court papers.

Emmaly Bridge, 30, is charged with receiving stolen property, hindering apprehension and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies were trying to find William Rettinger, 27, at his Hempfield home at 8 a.m. Wednesday to serve several warrants for his arrest in criminal cases. Bridge told police Rettinger was not there, according to court papers.

Deputies said they broke down a locked door and spotted a pistol and butcher knife in a bedroom belonging to the pair. Rettinger was found hiding in a full laundry basket, holding a backpack, according to court papers.

Investigators said suspected crystal methamphetamine was found in the room, along with multiple glass pipes.

The pistol had been reported stolen to Penn Township police in 2018, according to court papers. Rettinger and Bridge were taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.

Bridge is being held on $50,000 bail. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Feb. 1 preliminary hearing is set.

Rettinger was arraigned Thursday on a Fayette County drug case and is being held on $10,000 bail. He was ordered to remain detained in two Westmoreland County cases — one involving drugs and a second in which he is accused of leading police on a chase. His parole was revoked Thursday in a drunken-driving case, according to online court records.

