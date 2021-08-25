Hempfield woman jailed on $50K bond, accused of threatening relative with knife

Aug. 25—State police on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old Hempfield woman on charges that she allegedly threatening to stab a relative with a 6-inch knife during an altercation.

Brittany S. Wilson was arraigned on criminal charges of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and making terroristic threats filed by state police after the incident in the other woman's Garfield Street home at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers said in court documents that they were called to investigate a report of an active domestic altercation involving a knife.

Trooper Nathan Ellwood reported that that when police arrived a woman said that Wilson entered her bedroom, awakening her "and began screaming" that she wanted the victim's prescription medications.

"A physical altercation ensued ... and both parties had each others' hair in their hands. (The woman) pleaded with Wilson to let go of her hair and began to grab her walker to hit her with it when Wilson grabbed a knife off the dresser," Ellwood reported.

Ellwood said that Wilson then threatened to stab the woman "in the face."

Another woman inside the residence was awakened by the commotion, entered the bedroom "twisted and grabbed Wilson, twisting her arm and freed the knife out of her hand."

Ellwood seized the knife from the scene as evidence and took Wilson into custody.

According to online court dockets, Wilson has no prior criminal history in Pennsylvania.

Wilson did not have an attorney listed in court dockets.

She was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Sept. 3.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .