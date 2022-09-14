Hempfield woman told police she was going to sell 40 bricks of heroin to raise cash for son's attorney

Renatta Signorini, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·2 min read

Sep. 14—A Hempfield woman told police she bought 40 bricks of heroin to earn money and was going to sell the drugs to pay for her son's defense attorney, according to court papers.

Misty D. Giron, 46, was arrested last week on drug charges. She is accused of talking with her son, who is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on rape and drug charges, about illegal substances left behind at his Youngwood apartment, according to court papers.

Giron was found with vape pens and wax containing THC — the active psychoactive component of marijuana — on Feb. 4, the same items Brandon Giron described to her on a recorded line from the Hempfield prison a few days earlier, troopers said. Police said they also seized 40 bricks of suspected heroin and fentanyl.

Brandon Giron, 23, was arrested in January and police said he made a call to his mother eight days later to find out what troopers seized during a search at his apartment, according to court papers. He seemed to be relieved in the phone call to learn that there was wax made from the extracted oils of a marijuana plant apparently left behind, as well as some vape pens that contain THC, police reported.

After the resulting search at her home, Misty Giron told police she purchased the 40 bricks in Allegheny County the previous day in an effort to earn money to get an attorney for her son, according to court papers. Jack R. Williams, 46, of Hempfield, is accused of driving her to make the purchase.

When troopers tried to arrest her Friday in Youngwood on charges of criminal use of a communication facility and drug possession, police said they got a search warrant after no one answered the door, although a neighbor informed authorities that Giron was at the home. When she was arrested, Giron told police she wanted to use drugs before going to jail.

She faces additional flight to avoid apprehension and drug possession charges after police said they found nine stamp bags containing suspected heroin at the Youngwood apartment. She was being held on a combined $110,000 bail at the Westmoreland County Prison in both cases and Williams' bail was set at $100,000. Neither suspect had an attorney listed in online court records. Sept. 23 preliminary hearings are set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • The Jan. 6 select committee is now gearing up for its year-end finale

    The bipartisan House panel investigating the events leading up to the siege on the U.S. Capitol — an attempted coup, in the words of the committee’s chair — is reportedly set to hold its next public hearing on Sept. 28.

  • Chicago police want to ID a strong arm robbery suspect

    Chicago police are searching for a suspect in a strong arm robbery that took place on the CTA Blue Line station at Kedzie last month. Around 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 23, the victim was attempting to exit the station, located in the 500 block of South Kedzie, when she was approached by the suspect, according to police.

  • Republican J.D. Vance, Democrat Tim Ryan tied in Ohio Senate race, according to new poll

    Republican Ohio Senate nominee J.D. Vance and Democratic nominee Rep. Tim Ryan are statistically tied in the latest poll ahead of November's midterm elections.

  • 100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point

    The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem. The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado. In fact, first sliced up 100 years ago in a document known as the Colorado River Compact, the calculation of who gets what amount of that water may never have been balanced.

  • Republican says FCC SpaceX decision risks giving Chinese providers an edge

    Chinese satellite internet providers could gain a competitive advantage from a decision by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) staff to deny SpaceX $885.5 million in rural broadband subsidies, FCC commissioner Nathan Simington said Monday. Elon Musk's SpaceX on Friday challenged the FCC's decision rejecting its application for funds tentatively awarded in 2020 under the commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, a multibillion dollar program in which SpaceX was poised to receive $885.5 million to beam satellite internet to U.S. regions with little to no internet connections.

  • Miami fires police captain after years of controversy. His attorney blames politics

    Javier Ortiz — a controversial Miami cop who has wielded social media as a hammer against perceived enemies, skated past accusations of excessive force for over a decade and has been suspended for more than a year — was fired Tuesday.

  • Woman struck in 2019 by Chicago police SUV died in January, leaving family with questions

    Forestine Williams stood in the South Shore location Tuesday morning where her daughter, Martina Standley, was struck by a Chicago police SUV almost three years ago. Now her daughter has died, and she doesn’t know why. Williams was joined Tuesday by other family members, including children, nieces and nephews near 71st Street and Jeffery Boulevard at a news conference to talk about her ...

  • Man blows up car at funeral, causing an ‘immense fire,’ Washington cops say

    The fire caused by the explosion destroyed the car, along with nearby trees.

  • Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Witness says Parkland school shooter has IQ of 83

    Nikolas Cruz trial live updates: An expert on fetal alcohol syndrome was the first witness to testify Monday as the trial resumed after a week recess.

  • High school staffer shot while breaking up on-campus fight in Northern California

    The Vallejo High School staff member broke up the fight, but some of the people involved shot back toward the scene as they fled into a vehicle, police said.

  • Former Gov. Phil Bryant helped Brett Favre secure welfare funding for USM volleyball stadium, texts reveal

    Text messages reveal that former Gov. Phil Bryant pushed to make NFL legend Brett Favre’s volleyball idea a reality.

  • Sen. Tim Scott Tries To Be Optimistic About GOP Senate Candidates, But He Has To Know, Right?

    Almost a month ago, The Root reported about Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell’s comments about the “candidate quality” Republicans are sending out for the midterm elections in November. Currently, the Democrats are slightly favored to retain their majority and even add a few seats in the process. That could be huge for actions such as codifying abortion rights into law and passing parts of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act. And while the Democrats try to hold on to control of the Senate,

  • Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

    Twitter's former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China's intelligence service on Twitter's payroll and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well, potentially giving those nations access to sensitive data about users. Zatko told lawmakers that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defenses that make it vulnerable to exploitation by “ teenagers, thieves and spies” and put the privacy of its users at risk. “I am here today because Twitter leadership is misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors," Zatko said as he began his sworn testimony.

  • White former officer on trial for killing Black motorist

    A white Philadelphia police officer became distraught when he learned that a Black motorist he fatally shot after a high-speed chase was unarmed, his lawyer said as the ex-officer’s third-degree murder trial began Tuesday. Prosecutors said that former Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed Dennis Plowden Jr. less than six seconds after arriving on the scene — even as other officers held their fire. A grand jury investigation found that Plowden, 25, was dazed after crashing the car and had his left hand raised as he tried to follow commands on a city sidewalk.

  • Bakersfield student, 13, arrested after middle school employee exposed to fentanyl

    A 13-year-old student who allegedly brought fentanyl pills to campus was taken into custody after a school employee was exposed to them.

  • Regina Hall Addresses Rumors That She Dated Chadwick Boseman: 'There’s One That I Would Clear Up'

    Regina Hall set the record straight on a rumor she once dated Chadwick Boseman.

  • California man accused of beheading ex-girlfriend requests psychiatric evaluation

    The 33-year-old man appeared in a San Mateo County court Monday, four days after he allegedly murdered Karina Castro outside her home. The district attorney agreed with the request for the evaluation.

  • No delay for Trump Organization criminal tax fraud trial

    The New York judge overseeing a tax fraud case against the Trump Organization on Monday rejected any effort to delay next month's trial, acknowledging concern that former President Donald Trump's company might be trying to "stall" the criminal case. At a pre-trial hearing in a New York state court in Manhattan, Justice Juan Merchan warned against delaying tactics, even as a Trump Organization lawyer said the decision by longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg to plead guilty changed how the defense will present its case. Prosecutors charged Trump's company and Weisselberg in July 2021 with scheming to defraud, tax fraud and falsifying business records for awarding "off-the-books" perks to senior executives.

  • Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot

    The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina Powell, 39, disappeared from her San Antonio home on July 5; she was last seen on her home’s Ring doorbell rushing off to work. On July 23, more than two weeks after her disappearance, her decomposing body was found slumped in the passenger’s seat of her vehicle, which was parked at a shopping center about four miles from her home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office recently announced Po

  • Austin police warn community about recent 'jugging incidents'

    The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in another case of jugging.