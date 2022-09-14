Hempfield woman told police she was going to sell 40 bricks of heroin to raise cash for son's attorney

Sep. 14—A Hempfield woman told police she bought 40 bricks of heroin to earn money and was going to sell the drugs to pay for her son's defense attorney, according to court papers.

Misty D. Giron, 46, was arrested last week on drug charges. She is accused of talking with her son, who is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on rape and drug charges, about illegal substances left behind at his Youngwood apartment, according to court papers.

Giron was found with vape pens and wax containing THC — the active psychoactive component of marijuana — on Feb. 4, the same items Brandon Giron described to her on a recorded line from the Hempfield prison a few days earlier, troopers said. Police said they also seized 40 bricks of suspected heroin and fentanyl.

Brandon Giron, 23, was arrested in January and police said he made a call to his mother eight days later to find out what troopers seized during a search at his apartment, according to court papers. He seemed to be relieved in the phone call to learn that there was wax made from the extracted oils of a marijuana plant apparently left behind, as well as some vape pens that contain THC, police reported.

After the resulting search at her home, Misty Giron told police she purchased the 40 bricks in Allegheny County the previous day in an effort to earn money to get an attorney for her son, according to court papers. Jack R. Williams, 46, of Hempfield, is accused of driving her to make the purchase.

When troopers tried to arrest her Friday in Youngwood on charges of criminal use of a communication facility and drug possession, police said they got a search warrant after no one answered the door, although a neighbor informed authorities that Giron was at the home. When she was arrested, Giron told police she wanted to use drugs before going to jail.

She faces additional flight to avoid apprehension and drug possession charges after police said they found nine stamp bags containing suspected heroin at the Youngwood apartment. She was being held on a combined $110,000 bail at the Westmoreland County Prison in both cases and Williams' bail was set at $100,000. Neither suspect had an attorney listed in online court records. Sept. 23 preliminary hearings are set.

