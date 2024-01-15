Hemsby Lifeboat station says it could fall into sea

The beach car park at Hemsby has become exposed to the sea

A lifeboat coxswain has said high tides have caused coastal erosion which has put his lifeboat station at risk.

Part of the beach car park at Hemsby, in Norfolk, was exposed to the sea after a sandy cliff collapsed.

Monday's high tide was due at 10:01 GMT but there were fears the next high water at 21:56 would cause more damage.

"The lifeboat station is now at risk. Personally I don't think we are going to see this winter out," said Daniel Hurd, coxswain at Hemsby Lifeboat.

"We are hoping this week some emergency powers will get brought in to protect this car park at The Gap.

"If nothing is done within this week or the next week, there's going to be big trouble down."

Hemsby Lifeboat coxswain Daniel Hurd believes there is a real threat to the lifeboat station

The coastline at Hemsby has been subjected to severe erosion over recent years and planning permission was granted in 2023 for a granite rock defence, known as a berm.

The borough council has been seeking £15m towards these defences, although because of inflation, the cost is estimated at closer to £20m.

In December, further homes were knocked down after an eroding sandy clifftop left five bungalows teetering over the edge.

Mr Hurd, from the independent charity Hemsby Lifeboat, said the "government needs to step up now", as well as local councils and the Environment Agency (EA).

Kenny Chaney said he was surprised at the damage given there was little wind

Fisherman Kenny Chaney said: "It must have took out five or six yards last night in just one place. If it had have been a real breeze behind this, [then] half this car park would have gone."

In response Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: ''Following further erosion of the dunes at Hemsby, council officers are at the area to monitor and assess the situation."

The EA said the council needed to submit a business case for coast erosion risk management schemes and needed to demonstrate how the project would work and that it was "environmentally acceptable".

