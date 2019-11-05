Henan Jinma Energy (HKG:6885) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Henan Jinma Energy Company Limited (HKG:6885) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Henan Jinma Energy's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Henan Jinma Energy had CN¥907.4m of debt in June 2019, down from CN¥945.4m, one year before. But it also has CN¥1.89b in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥978.3m net cash.

How Healthy Is Henan Jinma Energy's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Henan Jinma Energy had liabilities of CN¥1.49b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥287.5m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥1.89b in cash and CN¥166.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast CN¥273.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Henan Jinma Energy is taking a careful approach to debt. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Henan Jinma Energy boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also good is that Henan Jinma Energy grew its EBIT at 17% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Henan Jinma Energy will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Henan Jinma Energy has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Henan Jinma Energy recorded free cash flow worth 50% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Henan Jinma Energy has CN¥978.3m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 17% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Henan Jinma Energy's use of debt is risky.