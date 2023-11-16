Henderson Animal Shelter volunteers raise alarms on safety, staffing issues
Our Isabella Martin dives deep into concerns raised by volunteers earlier this week and takes us inside a local animal shelter.
Our Isabella Martin dives deep into concerns raised by volunteers earlier this week and takes us inside a local animal shelter.
We consider Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro the best Android phones for most people, and right now both handsets are on sale for the lowest prices we've seen ahead of Black Friday.
It's just short of its all-time low price.
Don't wait to start saving.
Investors are starting to question the idea the Federal Reserve is poised to pivot away from interest-rate hikes, given Americans keep spending.
The biggest news stories this morning: Cheap tech, Jon Stewart and the future of robotic hands.
The goal is to make sure seniors not only can ride out a major catastrophe, but can financially weather the aftermath as well.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 11. But first to start the show in cold open, Harmon reacts to news that Deshaun Watson being out for the rest of the season. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.
The former USWNT star will begin retirement by rehabbing a major injury.
“They’ve learned from [Donald] Trump,” one conservative commentator said of today’s Republican lawmakers.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines of the week. First up is the news that Browns QB Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder. This carries massive implications for the Browns both this year and in the future given what they gave up for Watson, and Charles takes us inside the Browns front office to shed light on some of the decisions that led them to this point, including who is to blame for some of the roster's shortcomings. Later, the trio react to the Bills firing OC Ken Dorsey and discuss how this season went south for a team that was expected to be in Super Bowl contention. The group discuss Josh Allen and his apparent regression, the leadership of Sean McDermott and what the future of the Bills could hold if they continue to struggle. Finally, the hosts discuss the Jets and how Robert Saleh's continued defense of Zach Wilson could cause issues in the locker room. Jori analyzes Saleh's media strategy and points out that while Saleh is appeasing both Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, he could start to lose the team's faith if the Jets continue to lose.
During Microsoft's Ignite 2023 event, the company's annual IT pro conference, a slew of interesting updates were revealed for Teams, its Slack-like collaboration and messaging service. Among the dozens of updates here, some of the highlights are the initial rollout of voice isolation, an AI-driven noise reduction feature that can not just reduce repetitive noise in the background but also other people's voices, and a new "decorate your background" feature that can look at the room you are working from and then enhance it by cleaning up clutter or adding plants to the wall. The voice isolation feature is rolling out now and will be generally available in early 2024, while "decorate your background" will be available early next year in Teams Premium.
A TikTok creator's young daughter failed to recognize MySpace Tom, didn't know what "burning a CD" meant and couldn't fathom a time where instant messaging was a revolution instead of the norm. The post ‘I burned you a CD?’: Gen Z daughter fails mom’s ’90s, early 2000s technology test, makes everyone feel old appeared first on In The Know.
There is plenty on the line as Michael Penix Jr. and No. 4 Washington travel for a risky road game in Corvallis.
Aniston hailed Perry "as such a part of our DNA" while Schwimmer saluted his pal's "laughter and creativity" and Kudrow shared private photos.
As concern over climate change increases, air travel has been identified by some activists as a luxury one should avoid.
Many consumers blame high inflation on greedy companies jacking up prices. But consumers are about to win a round.
The last time Xi Jinping held court with American executives on US soil, he came with the promise of opportunities. This time he faces a lot more skepticism.
A court hearing is scheduled for Friday as Michigan contests the Big Ten's discipline.
Inito, a YC alum that helps women track fertility hormones quickly at home, has raised $6 million in Series A funding led by Fireside Ventures. The startup’s fertility monitor and kit is designed to give users easy-to-read fertility diagnostic results directly on their phone in just 10 minutes. The Bengaluru, India-based startup was founded in 2015 by CEO Aayush Rai and CTO Varun A Venkatesan, who previously worked at medtech giant Siemens.
Jorge Martin does a deep dive into several NFL backfields to decipher which players to start on fantasy rosters.